Florida State QB puts target on team's back with comments on Alabama
By Tyler Reed
This could be considered a hot take, but summer is hands down the worst season we suffer through every year.
But, I have a theory as to why it has been dubbed the worst season. Summer is the season when we can't enjoy football.
Summer is the agonizing wait that all of us pigskin lovers have to sit through before we can finally enjoy the sport we love once more.
However, new Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos is already giving the Alabama Crimson Tide bulletin board material before their matchup on August 30th.
When speaking with Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the new Seminoles quarterback said he has always dreamed of playing Alabama. However, he may have wanted to phrase some of his comments a little better.
"They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me," said Castellanos.
Sure, the Crimson Tide may no longer have the greatest college football coach of all time. However, poking the bear seems like a terrible idea, especially after the Seminoles finished last seasonn 2-10.
Maybe Castellanos is going with the new year, new me mentality as he joins his third school of his college career. But rest assured, these comments will be plastered all over social media if that game against the Crimson Tide goes the way everyone expects it to.
