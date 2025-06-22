Caitlin Clark’s stalker makes surprising admission in court
Caitlin Clark has become one of the faces of the WNBA and one of the most popular basketball players in the United States. While this fame comes with a lot of perks, it can also come with some very serious problems.
In January 2025, a 55-year-old man named Michael Lewis, of Denton, Texas, was arrested on a felony stalking charge in Indianapolis. He had been sending messages to Clark via social media that were deemed to be sexually violent and threatening.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham takes shot at WNBA's inability to protect 'star player' Caitlin Clark
During his initial hearing in court following his arrest, though, Lewis admitted to being guilty, something that very few people will do in that situation.
"Guilt as charged," Lewis said as he walked into the courtroom and sat in his chair. His admission was dismissed by the judge, who explained that the initial hearing was just so he could understand the charges against him.
The judge ordered a mental health evaluation of Lewis, and he reportedly considered making another statement before deciding against it at his next hearing. The Texas-native is due back in court on July 28.
This entire situation is quite terrible, and it's hard not to feel for Clark. The man has problems, and the hope is that the court can find the ideal solution in this scenario. The dark side of fan culture is present and something that the biggest stars constantly have to deal with.
