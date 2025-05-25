WNBA star Kelsey Plum goes viral with Angel Reese ‘too small’ celebration
The WNBA season is well and truly underway, and it has already provided a lot of action. From an opening weekend dust-up between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to some massive performances from Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, fans have seen a little bit of everything.
It hasn't been an ideal start for Reese and the Chicago Sky, though. They were blown away by Clark and the Indiana Fever in their first game, and subsequently thrashed by the New York Liberty.
The Sky are playing the Los Angeles Sparks, and the game had a moment that will make Angel's bad start to the season even worse.
RELATED: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
The Sparks have been in control of the game, with Kelsey Plum leading the way. Plum had 26 points halfway through the 4th quarter. Two of those came with a lovely layup finish over Reese. And Kelsey immediately brought out the 'too small' celebration, which has gone viral.
"Kelsey Plum saying too small to Angel Reese. I love that fire from her!" one fan said. "What does reese even do?" asked another fan.
RELATED: WNBA issues a strong statement in support of Angel Reese
"Getting cooked on D now too. Is there anything Angel Reese can do well? I'm starting to feel bad for her," a third fan commented.
"After a routine left-handed layup is INSANE," said a fourth fan who couldn't believe Plum's celebration. Another fan wrote, "Wow, KP is a savage, she said this is how you make a layup."
Chicago needs to find a way to get their first win, but it seems like Plum has other plans. And Reese might need to lick her wounds a bit, considering just how viral this moment has gone. The best thing she can do is have a monstrous game to silence all the doubters and haters.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Tyrese Haliburton's dad being banned from NBA Playoffs is correct decision
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates star crushes home run at staggering speed
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Lakers fans think Luka Doncic is looking skinny in viral Real Madrid pictures