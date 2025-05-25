The Big Lead

WNBA star Kelsey Plum goes viral with Angel Reese ‘too small’ celebration

The WNBA clash between the LA Sparks and the Chicago Sky has fans going crazy after Kelsey Plum scored on Angel Reese and then proceeded to do the 'too small' celebration.

By Divij Kulkarni

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shoots a free throw against the New York Liberty. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The WNBA season is well and truly underway, and it has already provided a lot of action. From an opening weekend dust-up between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese to some massive performances from Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, fans have seen a little bit of everything.

It hasn't been an ideal start for Reese and the Chicago Sky, though. They were blown away by Clark and the Indiana Fever in their first game, and subsequently thrashed by the New York Liberty.

The Sky are playing the Los Angeles Sparks, and the game had a moment that will make Angel's bad start to the season even worse.

The Sparks have been in control of the game, with Kelsey Plum leading the way. Plum had 26 points halfway through the 4th quarter. Two of those came with a lovely layup finish over Reese. And Kelsey immediately brought out the 'too small' celebration, which has gone viral.

"Kelsey Plum saying too small to Angel Reese. I love that fire from her!" one fan said. "What does reese even do?" asked another fan.

"Getting cooked on D now too. Is there anything Angel Reese can do well? I'm starting to feel bad for her," a third fan commented.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"After a routine left-handed layup is INSANE," said a fourth fan who couldn't believe Plum's celebration. Another fan wrote, "Wow, KP is a savage, she said this is how you make a layup."

Chicago needs to find a way to get their first win, but it seems like Plum has other plans. And Reese might need to lick her wounds a bit, considering just how viral this moment has gone. The best thing she can do is have a monstrous game to silence all the doubters and haters.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese wears Beats by Dre studio pro headphones before the game against the LA Sparks.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese wears Beats by Dre studio pro headphones before the game against the LA Sparks. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

