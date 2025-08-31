Jim Nantz has enormous praise for Bills QB Josh Allen
Jim Nantz is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the youngest person to be inducted into both the Pro Football and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fames. He's a four-time Emmy Award winner and five-time National Sportscaster the Year since joining CBS in 1985.
Along the way, he's met a lot of people, which is what made his recent praise of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen so noteworthy.
MORE: Veteran NBC sportscaster reveals what Micah Parsons trade says about Cowboys
Nantz, 69, called the 29-year-old star "one of the greatest human beings I've met" at a ceremony to receive the 2025 Saratoga Senior Center Man of the Year Award.
“He’s on a very short list of people that I’m just blown away by how they handle themselves around people and the acts of goodness they do," Nantz said of Allen. "He makes everyone in Buffalo feel special, never turns anyone away.”
The 2025 season will be Allen's eighth as the Bills' top quarterback. They have not posted a losing record since Allen's rookie season of 2018. Last year, the Bills went 13-4 and scored a franchise-record 525 points as Allen claimed his first MVP award.
Allen's off-the-field impact can't be measured merely in cereal box covers or celebrity relationships, though he has one of each. The son of a rancher, Allen's philanthropic ventures include fundraising for the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.
