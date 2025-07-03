ESPN New York radio host dares LeBron James to join Knicks
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers made some free agent waves on Wednesday, when it was announced the team had agreed to a deal with former Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton.
It wasn't the first headline move involving the Lakers this offseason, as LeBron James decided to opt in to his $52.6 million one-year deal with the franchise.
However, in the aftermath of the James move, his agent Rich Paul sent out a message that strongly hinted that James isn't dead set on playing in Los Angeles next season.
So, if James doesn't play in Los Angeles next year, where will he go? If it were up to ESPN's Alan Hahn, he would like to see James with the New York Knicks.
Hahn joined the team on 'Get Up' Thursday morning to discuss James' future. The ESPN New York radio host had this to say on James joining the Knicks:
""I dare him, I double dog dare him. If you really really believe in all the words you're saying right there, the one place that you know you could go, all you have to do is say it -- sing it if you want, like Sinatra: New York, New York."
It's obvious a New York radio host is pushing for one of the greatest of all time to join the team in his city in hopes of the franchise winning a championship. Got to love the "reverse psychology" going on here.
