ESPN NBA analyst offers wild take on the Dallas Mavericks' 2025 NBA Draft plans
By Matt Reed
It should be a foregone conclusion that the Dallas Mavericks will use their number one pick in June's NBA Draft on the consensus top pick, Duke star Cooper Flagg, however, given how everyone has shaken out with the team in recent months one NBA analyst feels the they could go in a different direction.
RELATED: Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
Flagg has been the presumptive top pick for some time, so is there really a possibility that a team like the Mavericks would even entertain the idea of trading away the first-overall pick? ESPN analyst and former NBA general manager Bob Myers thinks it's not too far-fetched.
"Dallas is kind of built to win now with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving," Myers said during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. "They could explore that [trade], which is crazy. I don't think any of these other teams would even be looking at trading that pick."
Obviously teams are going to do what's best for their franchise in the long term, but to Myers' point the Mavericks aren't a young team at this stage after acquiring Davis and Irving in recent seasons and moving away from Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic.
Now, Flagg has all the makings of becoming a cornerstone NBA superstar for a decade-plus, but if Dallas did explore a trade it could open the door for the team to go after another big name like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo.
