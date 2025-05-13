Brian Windhorst points out wild Giannis Antetokounmpo possibilities for Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks' fortunes have turned out drastically overnight after they won the 2025 Draft Lottery. Getting the opportunity to grab Cooper Flagg so quickly after trading away Luka Doncic has NBA fans screaming about a conspiracy.
Flagg is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and as such, the value of that No. 1 overall pick is enormous. With the Mavericks in a 'win now' situation, there is a chance they may leverage Flagg's value to get even better for the next few years instead. Brian Windhorst suggested a very intriguing possibility on that front.
RELATED: NBA Draft Lottery results 2025: Full list of picks 1-14
"That was the craziest set of circumstances, that was Nico Harrison's music," Windhorst said about the lottery results. "I cannot believe it went out like that. 1.8% chance, it changes the landscape."
He added, "Bro, that is the craziest set of circumstances... You know they've wanted Giannis in Dallas for years. They signed his brother a few years ago. Just wanted to point that out."
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks very likely to leave the Milwaukee Bucks during this offseason. He has primarily been linked with the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, but the third Texas franchise suddenly became an option as well.
A trade package centered around Cooper Flagg could land just about any superstar in the league. Antetokounmpo is no exception, despite being an NBA champion and a two-time MVP. It seems crazy to think that the Mavs would trade the No. 1 pick, but they've done crazier things just this year.
