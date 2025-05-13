NBA Draft Lottery results 2025: Full list of picks 1-14
By Josh Sanchez
Monday night was a huge night for Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks fans, and the NBA is rigged community.
Despite having just a 1.8 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft, the Mavs came out on top and won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Now, with the wild moves that Dallas made this season, there is no telling whether Nico Harrison will hang onto the pick or trade it to land another superstar, but for now, it looks like he made a deal with the devil to land the top pick in exchange for sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
MORE: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
At least that what the conspiracy theorists are going to believe.
Following the Mavericks to round out the top three are the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers, who conveniently are believed to be strong contenders to make a move for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.
MORE: LeBron James hilariously reacts to Dallas Mavericks winning NBA Draft Lottery
The three teams who had the best chance to win the NBA draft lottery -- the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards -- landed picks four through six, respectively.
Where did your favorite team in the draft lottery land?
A full look at the 2025 NB ADraft Lottery results can be seen below.
- Dallas Mavericks
- San Antonio Spurs
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Charlotte Hornets
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Houston Rockets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- San Antonio Spurs
