Stephen A. Smith calls Lamar Jackson the greatest 'all-around talent' at QB position
By Tyler Reed
The NFL season officially got underway with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, kicking off the preseason slate of the schedule.
A new season has begun, and at this moment, every fanbase can have the dream that their team will be the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Except the Tennessee Titans.
However, we all know that it's realistically five teams that can probably win the big game, and one of those teams is the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens were eliminated in the Divisional Round last season by the Buffalo Bills; however, a new year means the past is the past.
Baltimore is led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, and Jackson is expected to have another career year this season.
On Friday's edition of ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith called Jackson the greatest all-around talent at the quarterback position in NFL history.
Smith believes if you put all the traits of a quarterback together, that no one tops the Ravens star. Even though he doesn't believe Jackson is the best "thrower" in the league.
Jackson does have every trait you look for in any player in the NFL. He has speed, football IQ, and the ability to lead. The only thing left for Jackson is to get over the postseason hump. Will this finally be the year?
