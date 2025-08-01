The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith calls Lamar Jackson the greatest 'all-around talent' at QB position

Stephen A. Smith has high praise for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, calling him the greatest all-around talent at the quarterback position.

By Tyler Reed

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets ready to launch the ball during first half action at the Buffalo Bills. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The NFL season officially got underway with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, kicking off the preseason slate of the schedule.

A new season has begun, and at this moment, every fanbase can have the dream that their team will be the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Except the Tennessee Titans.

RELATED: Stephen A. Smith concocts wild NFL proposal to fix Commanders' stadium issue

However, we all know that it's realistically five teams that can probably win the big game, and one of those teams is the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Ravens were eliminated in the Divisional Round last season by the Buffalo Bills; however, a new year means the past is the past.

Baltimore is led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, and Jackson is expected to have another career year this season.

On Friday's edition of ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith called Jackson the greatest all-around talent at the quarterback position in NFL history.

RELATED: Bomani Jones calls Josh Allen's MVP win a 'participation trophy type thing'

Smith believes if you put all the traits of a quarterback together, that no one tops the Ravens star. Even though he doesn't believe Jackson is the best "thrower" in the league.

Jackson does have every trait you look for in any player in the NFL. He has speed, football IQ, and the ability to lead. The only thing left for Jackson is to get over the postseason hump. Will this finally be the year?

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Winners & losers of the MLB trade deadline: Sorting the best from the worst

NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Daryl Morey for Lakers’ bubble NBA championship comments

NFL: Washington Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season

SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe responds after ESPN cuts ties with hall of fame tight end

VIRAL: Kansas City Chiefs star faces backlash after White House meeting with Donald Trump

Home/NFL