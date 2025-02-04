Fox places embattled executive on leave after multiple lawsuits: report
Embattled Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon, who has been named as a defendant in two active lawsuits by former employees of the network, has been placed on leave according to a new report by The Athletic.
Dixon joined Fox Sports as Executive Vice President of Content for FS1 in July 2015, overseeing all content and production on the channel, according to his biography page on the network's website (which was still live as of this writing).
As Katie Strang of The Athletic reported, former Fox host Julie Stewart-Binks claims in her suit that she was sexually assaulted by Dixon at a hotel, during a meeting he organized on the premise of discussing her 2016 Super Bowl week duties.
Stewart-Binks' complaint notes that she detailed the allegations against Dixon to a Fox human resources official in 2017, but that Fox “egregiously made the deliberate decision to protect Dixon and allow a sexual predator to remain an executive at Fox for nearly a decade.”
Dixon, the executive vice president of content for FS1, is also a named defendant in a lawsuit filed in January by former FS1 hairstylist Noushin Faraji.
Faraji alleges Dixon grabbed her buttocks at a party, and that Dixon made an employee's contract renewal contingent on having sex with him.
Strang's latest report notes that Dixon was expected to be involved in FS1’s coverage of the Super Bowl this weekend in New Orleans.
The lawsuits are a black eye for the network at a time when it figured to be enjoying its moment in the spotlight as the broadcaster of the biggest U.S. sporting event on the calendar.
