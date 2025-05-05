Draymond Green trolls Houston Rockets after Warriors’ Game 7 win
The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night. It was a close game throughout before the Warriors pulled away in the 4th quarter to clinch a 103-89 victory.
An unlikely hero gave the Warriors their best performance of the night, but Draymond Green played a key role as well. He had 16 points on the night, to go along with six rebounds and five assists. And after they secured the win, Green had some receipts for the Rockets, too.
A Warriors fan account on X page shared a video of Tari Eason calling out the Warriors, asking them to 'come out and play.' Draymond reposted it with a simple caption that read, 'Spoiled milk.'
To say that the video has aged poorly is an understatement, and it shows why taunting other NBA stars on social media might not be the best idea. The Rockets got hit with a 'night night' by Stephen Curry during the game too; they're gonna need some time to lick their wounds.
Golden State cannot afford to rest on their laurels though, the young and hungry Minnesota Timberwolves are up next in the Western Conference Semifinals. Anthony Edwards and company are fresh off of eliminating the Lakers in five games and will be quite well rested.
Draymond's issues with Rudy Gobert are well documented, and should Golden State win that series too, more social media shenanigans like this from Green won't surprise anyone.
