Draymond Green issues apology after Warriors' Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
By Joe Lago
Frustrations over what might've been seem to have crept into the psyche of the Golden State Warriors, who have lost three straight games without injured franchise superstar Stephen Curry to fall into a 3-1 series hole against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.
Monday's 117-110 defeat — which was made especially painful by Anthony Edwards doing his best Curry impression on the Chase Center floor — leaves the Warriors one loss way from having their once-promising season come to a halt.
RELATED: Draymond Green calls out 'agenda' to make him look like 'an angry Black man'
Not surprisingly, Draymond Green has publicly displayed his exasperation more than any other Warriors player.
Golden State's spiritual leader guaranteed an NBA championship shortly after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler turned around the Warriors' season in February, but after Saturday's 102-97 defeat dropped the Warriors into a 2-1 deficit, Green did not take questions at the postgame press conference podium.
He apologized for his media no-show before taking postgame questions on Monday.
"Before I start, I want to apologize to y'all," Green told reporters. "I didn't talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated and very careful of — I didn't want to get myself fined, but more so say something and make it sound like an excuse.
"We struggle and lose, and I didn't come up here and talk. And I felt like a coward when I got home. So I wanted to apologize to y'all for that."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant