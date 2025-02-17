Draymond Green boldly predicts Warriors will 'win the championship'
By Joe Lago
Even though the Golden State Warriors haven't won an NBA title since 2022 and are not the imposing dynasty they were while winning four championships in eight seasons, they're still saddled with the expectation to maximize what's left of Stephen Curry's prime and add another banner to Chase Center.
The acquisition of Jimmy Butler — along with his two-year, $111 million contract extension that lines up with the deals of Curry and Draymond Green — signaled that Warriors brass are investing in a title chase once again.
With Butler, Golden State has gone 3-1, earning road victories against the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks (without Giannis Antetokounmpo) and Houston Rockets (without Fred VanVleet and Tari Eason). The four-game sample was enough for Green to make a surprising declaration Sunday during TNT's NBA All-Star pregame show.
"Since he's been here, we've walked into every game thinking or believing that we're going to win that game. And that goes a long way in this league," Green said of Butler. "When you walk into the game, 'Like ah, we're probably going to lose this game,' it's not good. So he's brought back that belief. And I think we're going to win the championship."
Adam Lefkoe then asked Green to repeat what he said to make sure he, Jalen Rose and Vince Carter heard him correctly.
"I'm sorry. I said I think we're going to win a championship, but I lied," Green replied. "We are going to win the championship."
Sportsbooks aren't as optimistic as Green. The Warriors are listed with the ninth-best odds (+3000 at DraftKings) and 10th-best odds (+4000 at BetMGM, +4800 at FanDuel) to win the 2024-25 NBA title.
While the 35-year-old Butler is averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists to be the capable star sidekick of Curry, Golden State's success will be determined by how well it defends without Andrew Wiggins, its top perimeter defender who was dealt to the Miami Heat in the Butler deal.
The return of explosive 22-year-old wing Jonathan Kuminga from an ankle injury gives head coach Steve Kerr one more intriguing option. Whether he and Butler are the missing pieces to make a deep postseason run in a challenging Western Conference feels like a massive leap of faith for a team that will begin the season's second half in 10th place at 28-27.
Curry, the All-Star Game MVP, didn't mind Green's confident prediction.
"We love pressure. We love expectations," Curry said. "He's smart. He knows what he's saying."
