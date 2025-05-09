Draymond Green calls out 'agenda' to make him look like 'an angry Black man'
By Joe Lago
Four days after being praised for keeping his poise in the Golden State Warriors' tense, physical Game 7 victory over the Houston Rockets, Draymond Green lost his cool. He got called for a technical foul after hitting Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the face with a flailing arm.
The tech was Green's fifth of the postseason, just two away from a one-game suspension. He also has two flagrant fouls in the playoffs. Two more flagrants would bring a one-game ban as well.
When asked about Green's latest technical foul in Golden State's 117-93 Game 2 loss to Minnesota, head coach Steve Kerr basically chalked it up to Draymond being Draymond.
"It's part of Draymond," Kerr said. "The same thing that makes him such a competitor and a winner puts him over the top sometimes. We know that. And it's our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that, occasionally, he goes over the line."
When Green met the media after Minnesota's series-tying victory, he gave a quick statement before walking out of the Warriors' locker room.
“I’m not an angry Black man, and I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like an angry Black man,” Green told reporters. “I’m not an angry Black man. I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball. I’m great at what I do.
"The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It's ridiculous.”
Green didn't specify who was pushing an "agenda" against him. After getting called for a technical foul by crew chief Tony Brothers, he did take the time to plead his case to referee Tyler Ford.
With Steph Curry out at least a week with a left hamstring strain, the Warriors can't afford to lose Green — their inspirational leader and defensive anchor — to suspension. So it's imperative for Golden State that Green avoid any other disciplinary actions from the officials when its Western Conference semifinal series moves to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4.
"He's gonna have to be careful now," Kerr said.
