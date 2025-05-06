Draymond Green delivers strong message to Houston Rockets outcast
By Matt Reed
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is never one to shy away from an opinion, and following his team's dramatic Game 7 NBA Playoffs win over the Houston Rockets that trend continued based on something Green saw that he didn't like.
RELATED: Kendrick Perkins on if Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Rockets played a strong, competitive series against Golden State, and while many players met up with the Warriors after the game to show their respect one player was noticeably absent; Dillon Brooks.
That prompted Green to go on a tirade attacking Brooks by saying, "Nobody on the court respects you."
Brooks has been known throughout his NBA career to be an agitator and one that many players across the league have had issues with. While Green has been in a similar spot on various occasions during his playing days, he at least has earned respect in the league based on his team winning a number of titles.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Derby winner, NBA Playoffs heat up, don't sleep on puck, and more
CFB: College football's most toxic fan bases revealed
MLB: Pirates fan making 'significant progress' in hospital after 20-foot fall
NBA: Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
NFL: President Donald Trump set to reveal the 2027 NFL Draft location
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Saturday Night Live' roasts Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson relationship