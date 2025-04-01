Cincinnati Reds star gets in on torpedo bat action with monster night
By Tyler Reed
The New York Yankees have created a new craze in the MLB. The birth of the torpedo bat has started an already heated conversation.
After an offensive explosion in their first series of the season, everyone believes the newly designed bats are the reason the Yankees decimated the Milwaukee Brewers.
RELATED: Grow up; the New York Yankees' 'torpedo' bats are good for baseball
Now, the rest of the league is getting in on the fun, including Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz. On Monday night, De La Cruz had a monster performance against the Texas Rangers. The Reds' star hit two home runs in the team's victory, all while using the torpedo bat.
De La Cruz became an instant star when he was called up to the majors. The Reds' star has the combination of power and speed that baseball fans crave. Now, a new bat design could be helping that power become even stronger.
It's just a matter of time before the league bans something fun like the torpedo bat. A sport that loves to stay stuck in its ways, definitely is not enjoying someone pushing the limit of the rules, all while staying within the lines.
The MLB did the right thing with the pitch clock. Now, it is time to let the players and fans have some fun with the torpedo bat.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated MLB jersey sales Top 20 list
NBA: Former Celtics Finals MVP reveals he was offered cocaine during his NBA career
CBB: Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
NFL: Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
SPORTS MEDIA: Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
VIRAL: Angel Reese stunned after BYU commit AJ Dybantsa dunks over her at Sprite Jam Fest