Domino's founder lists Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired mansion with sports complex
By Tyler Reed
If you and your boys haven't dreamed of living in a mansion together with every sports court/field imaginable on the compound, have you ever lived?
The dream has always been to have an amount of money that, when pronounced, doesn't sound real, while hanging out with the boys, and nobody has a real job. However, cooking crystal meth in an RV is only for those who shouldn't be your bro in the first place.
However, it appears that building a pizza franchise could make one rich. Domino's founder, Tom Monaghan, recently listed his Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired mansion for $8.75 million, and the house has a sports complex you must see to believe.
The house sits on 30 acres and includes 12 bedrooms and a private sports complex. The sports complex is a 34,000 square foot indoor complex that features a basketball-pickleball court combination, a full gym, massage room, hot tub, and indoor swimming pool.
This house is the dream. The real message of this story is about the power of pizza. The delicious baked pie, when done right, can lead you to living in a mansion. Maybe I should quit writing and focus on making the most epic pizza recipe that helps me open millions of stores.
I mean, I could use $8.75 million.
