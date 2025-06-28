Arch Manning reveals two NFL quarterbacks he's studying most ahead of 2025 season
By Tyler Reed
College football fans are still a few short months away from the 2025 season kicking off. However, there's plenty to be excited about this upcoming season.
One of the biggest stories this season will be Arch Manning taking over as QB 1 for the Texas Longhorns.
RELATED: VIDEO: Arch Manning Dropping Dimes
Manning was one of the most sought after recruits in his class back in 2023, and now, in his redshirt sophomore season, the 'prodigal son' has been given the keys to the program in Austin.
The pressure is on for Manning to be one of the greatest college players of his era, and to do that, the Longhorns quarterback has been studying some of the greats in the NFL.
Manning recently revealed that he has been watching a lot of tape on Josh Allen and Joe Burrow to prepare for the season.
"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys. They're dogs. I've watched some of their college film. They're just good players, elite competitors, and fun to watch," said Manning.
Allen and Burrow are two of the greatest in the NFL right now, so it's easy to see what Manning sees in their game. Burrow had arguably the greatest season a college quarterback has ever had, while Allen was a star at Wyoming. Now, Manning is hoping to be the next elite college quarterback.
