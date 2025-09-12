Matt LaFleur explodes at Packers defender after costly blunder
Matt LaFleur wasn't having any of it Thursday night, even with the Green Bay Packers holding a comfortable 17-3 lead over the Washington Commanders. Sometimes coaching means letting your players know when they've messed up, and that's exactly what happened to Kingsley Enagbare.
The Packers are rolling. They had Jayden Daniels contained to just 14-of-24 passing for 88 yards and only 15 rushing yards till the third quarter. Everything was clicking until one mental mistake changed the mood entirely.
On Green Bay's opening drive, the Packers decided to go for it on 4th-and-3 and hustled to the line. But Kingsley Enagbare briefly stepped onto the field, apparently thinking the field goal unit was coming out. That gave officials reason to stop play and let Washington substitute.
LaFleur was absolutely livid when he realized what had cost his team. The coach let Enagbare hear it right there on the sideline, screaming about the costly mental error that handed Washington extra time to get set.
Enagbare indeed has earned his spot in this league. The fifth-round pick from South Carolina is in his fourth season and worked his way from backup to starter by 2024.
He posted three tackles in the opener against Detroit and had career highs in both tackles and sacks last year thanks to solid run defense.
But sometimes all it takes is one brain fade to ruin your day. This isn't even Enagbare's first sideline drama either.
During 2025 training camp, he got into it with teammate Rasheed Walker, who pulled him to the ground after a play and forced LaFleur to order discipline laps.
Even when you're winning big, the little mistakes can drive coaches crazy.
