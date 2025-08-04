Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel's dark reason for not having such a great morning
By Tyler Reed
Throwing this out there, this is a make-or-break season for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is entering his fourth season with the franchise, and they have yet to win a postseason game.
Of course, there has been a reason why the Dolphins have been a roller coaster of a team under McDaniel, and that has been the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
However, everything coming into this season has been great, as far as Tagovailoa's health is concerned. Everything could be lining up for a successful season in Miami, but McDaniel still can't shake the darkness of life.
McDaniel pulled a card that my grandmother does nearly once a week by talking about being another day closer to death in one of the most bizarre moments of his quirky time as the leader in Miami.
While true, technically we are another day closer to death, I prefer not to look at the situation like I'm the emo teen who used to lose to Simple Plan in my younger days.
Maybe this is McDaniel's foreshadowing of his future in Miami. The Dolphins are still the clear number two in the AFC East. It could be that McDaniel would rather face death than Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. To that, it's starting to make sense to me.
