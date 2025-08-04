Bills GM 'disappointed' by running back James Cook's decision to stop practicing
By Tyler Reed
NFL preseason and contract holdouts go together like peanut butter and jelly, at least they have in recent memory.
This offseason has been full of contract drama that has included stars from the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders.
Fans can now add the Buffalo Bills to the mix as running back James Cook decided to stop practicing with the team on Sunday as contract negotiations heat up between him and the team.
Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke about the situation, and in a typical front office manner, Beane blamed the player by saying he is disappointed in Cook's decision to hold in.
Beane mentioned this is his first contract dispute that he has dealt with in his position with Buffalo; however, it doesn't look like it will be ending anytime soon.
Cook is entering his fourth season in the league and is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.
Last season, the Bills running back led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 16 while also eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.
The Bills are still right in the middle of being one of the teams with the best shot at winning the Super Bowl. However, they will need their Pro Bowl running back to do that.
