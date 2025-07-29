Derrick White recalls hilarious moment Gregg Popovich told him of trade to Celtics
By Tyler Reed
There's no debate when it comes to the great head coaches of the last 25 years in the NBA. If you were making a Mount Rushmore from that era, it's safe to have Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson, and Steve Kerr on that list.
Out of those three, Kerr is the only one who remains on the sidelines. Popovich announced his retirement in May, after suffering a stroke back in November of 2024.
No one ever wants to see the greatest of their respective sports go out any other way than on their own terms. However, Popovich's legacy is more than just a basketball coach.
Recently on the "White Noise Podcast w/Derrick White" the Boston Celtics guard talked about the hilarious moment the legendary Spurs coach told him he was being traded to Boston.
When Popovich told White he was being traded, he made sure to let him know he was being sent to a good place with the Celtics.
"Pop" couldn't have been more right about White's new situation. In his time with the Celtics, White has won an NBA championship and become a fan favorite with his style of play.
Getting traded from the Spurs has to feel like a gut punch, but in the end, it worked out for everyone, especially White.
