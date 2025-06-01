Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement
By Matt Reed
Sometimes funny moments in sports media just seem to fall into the hands of social media keyboard warriors, and that was the case Saturday when the New York Mets took on the Colorado Rockies,
RELATED: Toronto Blue Jays star suffers brutal base running gaffe during MLB game
The Mets broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez has been one of the best local partnerships in MLB for many years because of the banter between the trio, and the Rockies game didn't disappoint during a routine advertisement read by Cohen.
Cohen was given the brutal task of giving air time to men's health brand BlueChew, and because of the company's reputation for helping men perform in the bedroom the rest of the crew had a good time for the play-by-play broadcaster.
Once Cohen was finished reading his part, Hernandez chimed in by asking, "What did you mean by that?"
