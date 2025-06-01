The Big Lead

Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement

Social media had a fun time with Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen after reading an interesting sentence from an advertiser.

By Matt Reed

Mr. Met talks at Citi Field during a New York Mets baseball game and broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez are on TV
Mr. Met talks at Citi Field during a New York Mets baseball game and broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez are on TV / Anna Kaufman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Sometimes funny moments in sports media just seem to fall into the hands of social media keyboard warriors, and that was the case Saturday when the New York Mets took on the Colorado Rockies,

The Mets broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez has been one of the best local partnerships in MLB for many years because of the banter between the trio, and the Rockies game didn't disappoint during a routine advertisement read by Cohen.

Cohen was given the brutal task of giving air time to men's health brand BlueChew, and because of the company's reputation for helping men perform in the bedroom the rest of the crew had a good time for the play-by-play broadcaster.

Once Cohen was finished reading his part, Hernandez chimed in by asking, "What did you mean by that?"

