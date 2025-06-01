The Big Lead

Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans

The Chiefs running back showed off his unusual pet to fans recently and had social media in frenzy.

By Matt Reed

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates with Carson Steele after a play against the Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt celebrates with Carson Steele after a play against the Houston Texans / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs have become one of the gold standards of the NFL in recent seasons, and one of their recent additions at running back is making waves because of a social media post that has fans talking.

Carson Steele showed off his unusual pet alligator named Crocky-J, while actually holding him up and exemplifying his incredible size and length. Apparently his pet has his own aquarium that he stays in at Steele's home, after the running back's father got the alligator for him back in his elementary school days.

Steele rushed for 183 yards during his rookie season, and it looks like he's enjoying his NFL life so far after landing in Kansas City.

