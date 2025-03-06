Deebo Samuel likely won’t be the last star the 49ers lose this offseason
By Matt Reed
While the Washington Commanders were able to benefit from one NFC team selling off a key player, that said franchise might not be done losing top talents as they look to free up cap space this offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers are in a weird spot at the moment after suffering several big injuries in 2024 and failing to reach the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan's team is now in a place where they appear to be sellers instead of buyers leading into the 2025 season, and that started with Deebo Samuel's trade to the Commanders.
The 49ers currently have around $30 million in cap space heading into next week's free agency period, their looming contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy will certainly set them back somewhere well north of that number. If Purdy earns more than $40 million, for example, that would make it very likely that the team needs to part ways with other players.
There's been rumors of wideout Brandon Aiyuk being on the trade block, despite his devastating injury that knocked him out most of last season.
Meanwhile, the NFC West as a whole could look very interesting next season with the Seahawks potentially parting ways with DK Metcalf and the Rams looking to move Cooper Kupp.
