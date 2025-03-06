Deebo Samuel likely won’t be the last star the 49ers lose this offseason

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #49ers are willing to listen to trades for “just about anyone” with their current cap situation, per @AdamSchefter on @PatMcAfeeShow



If a team is willing to take on Brandon Aiyuk’s contract, the Niners would definitely listen. pic.twitter.com/09gIFvooQf