The Celtics have found their version of the Splash Brothers
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics have just about everything going for them right now as they continue to battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers atop the Eastern Conference, but one of the biggest storylines of Boston's season has been the growing role of one of the best shooters in the NBA.
Payton Pritchard isn't new to the league, but after spending a few seasons finding his footing he's finally becoming the player that Boston needs him to be as they pursue another NBA championship in 2025.
On Wednesday night, Pritchard and Derrick White combined for an NBA-record 29 three-pointers made, the most ever between a pair of teammates.
Not only did Pritchard record a career-high 43 points to go along with White's 41 points, but the duo looked like a famous pairing in Golden State that dominated the league for many years; Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
The Splash Brothers obviously longevity on their side, which made their cases even stronger as the best one-two shooting punch in the NBA, but with more nights like this for Boston's duo they could certainly earn a cool nickname for themselves as well.
