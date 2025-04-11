Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports launch Mary Kate Cornett apology tour with rare remorse
If someone spreads a lie about you in the popular media, don't be afraid to threaten legal action.
That's what Mary Kate Cornett, an 18-year-old college freshman, did when Pat McAfee, Barstool Sports, and others in the media amplified a lie about her that had absolutely nothing to do with sports. The cheap shots amounted to a contrived attempt to score points with a young male-dominated audience. Only now are the rumor mongers realizing it as such.
During an interview with Tom Llamas of NBC News on Thursday, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy apologized to Cornett for his employees who amplified the falsehood. So did Barstool Sports' Jack McGuire.
"In February, I made a few comments surrounding the horrible rumors about Mary Kate Cornett’s alleged affair. I now understand those rumors are fake and the affair did not happen," McGuire wrote on his Twitter/X account. "I regret these comments and want to apologize to Mary Kate, her boyfriend, and both of their families. I will learn from this massive mistake."
McGuire also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that helps victims of cyber attacks.
Barstool Sports' Kevin Clancy also shared a video apology to his popular @KFCBarstool Twitter/X account Friday.
In a story published April 1, Cornett told The Athletic’s Katie Strang she intended to take legal action against those who perpetuated the lie in the media. Both McAfee and ESPN declined to comment; they have yet to issue a formal apology as well.
“I would like people to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” she told Strang. “You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention, but here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life.”
