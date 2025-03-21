Chicago radio personality engages troll on social media, gets fired
Popular sports-talk radio personality Dan Bernstein was fired by 670-AM The Score on the heels of a vulgar social media exchange, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday. Station vice president Mitch Rosen shared the news on the air as well.
Bernstein's ouster stems from his response to a user on the social media platform Twitter/X. In a since-deleted post, Bernstein said he caught and released a northern pike while fishing on March 13.
"Dan killed it and seems proud of it," user @GregMessenger responded.
"What the entire f--- is wrong with you? It was released successfully. Took off like a torpedo. Go f--- yourself," Bernstein responded (in a post that remains online).
The exchange continues, with Bernstein threatening to dox the user, then demanding an apology and making reference to the user's political affiliation.
That was eight days ago. The Sun-Times reported that Bernstein was off the air Monday. In the meantime Camp One Step, a Chicago nonprofit that serves children with cancer, announced it had removed Bernstein from its board of directors.
"Camp One Step brings happiness, support, strength and hope to hundreds of children each year," it announced Sunday. "Recently, Dan Bernstein made comments on social media that don't reflect our mission. As a result, we've removed him from our board of directors."
The Sun-Times reported that the incident was not isolated:
"Last year, Bernstein came under fire for his poor reaction to being called by his last name on the air by Eddie of Barstool Chicago. Bernstein was targeted online for his reaction, which was caught on video, but he never went off the air. Bernstein also drew ire for a lewd remark on Twitter about a former Comcast SportsNet Chicago reporter’s appearance. He also angered listeners for mockingly referring to late Cubs Hall of Famer Ron Santo’s amputated legs as 'stumps.'"- Chicago Sun-Times
While it's remarkable that Bernstein did not see his social media persona as an extension of the station that employs him, it's even more remarkable that he did not delete the posts that ostensibly got him fired.
It's a high price to pay for a lesson most social media users learned a long time ago: never engage with trolls.
