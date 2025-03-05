New boxing league from UFC boss Dana White and Turki Alalshikh predicted to 'crush everything'
By Simon Head
UFC president and CEO Dana White and Saudi Arabian boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh are teaming up to form a brand new boxing promotion that is predicted to take over the sport.
A press release announced the partnership, before a social media video featuring the pair saw both men comment on the deal publicly.
RELATED: Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones is holding up the UFC's heavyweight title picture
"We have just done a deal to start a new boxing league with Turki, who absolutely loves the sport of boxing," said White.
"The model is proven to deliver the fights that the fans want to see. The best will fight the best, and the fighters will continue to move up the rankings and become world champions.
"We will continue to make announcements on where you can watch and all the rest of the details on the business as we get closer to the launch, I'll see you soon."
"I am very happy today," said Alalshikh.
"I give the flag of boxing to the best man who can handle it. He has a tough job now, but I am sure he will be delivering to the people, and the fans, a magnificent league and get boxing great again."
Both men were also interviewed by The Ring, the iconic boxing publication purchased by Alalshikh in November 2024, where they shared more information about the new boxing league.
"I'm excited," he said.
"I wouldn't be where I am today without boxing. The sport of boxing is where I started.
"I felt like it was something that could never be fixed, until this guy (Alalshikh) showed up. He has done more for boxing than any promoter in the history of the of the sport, combined.
"He has invested more money, more energy and more passion into this sport than, literally, ever.
"I didn't know what to think when we first met. He and I became very close friends in a very short amount of time, and there aren't a lot of people that I would do a deal like this with. There's no people, actually. He's the only guy, to be honest with you.
"So, what he's done for the sport is incredible, and I'm looking forward to it."
White also revealed that the new boxing league would take a very familiar format to the one he's used to make the UFC a massive global success.
"You know the format, and everybody knows the format. The best fight the best. You work your way up the rankings, and once somebody breaks into the top five, there's no question who the best five guys in the world are in each weight class, and they fight it out.
"And then, once somebody holds that belt, you don't need three letters in front of the belt. Whoever has that belt is the best in the world in that weight class. It's a very simple model."
It's a bold move, that will see the new promotion attempt to redefine the boxing industry, and it's one that Alalshikh says will quickly take over the sport.
"First of all, he's not only the CEO now for UFC, he's the CEO of the new company," he explained.
"Also, second, I cannot do anything without the support of my Crown Prince. First of all, the king. God bless him, and the Crown Prince, our leader. He supports us in everything we have.
"If you want to fix boxing or any sport or doing some big project like this, we will not have any options better than Dana White.
"I trust (that) this league, in short time, will crush everything."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’