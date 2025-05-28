Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers sets WNBA history five games into debut season
By Matt Reed
Paige Bueckers has only been in the WNBA for a handful of games, and yet the former Connecticut Huskies star has instantly become an impact player for the Dallas Wings.
RELATED: Angel Reese reveals signature logo ahead of Reebok shoe release
In her first five games with Dallas, Bueckers has debuted as an offensive threat on the court by scoring 60 points and dropping 30 assists, a total that no WNBA player has ever eclipsed to start their career.
While the Wings still sit bottom of the Western Conference with a 1-4 record so far, it's clear that Bueckers has all the traits necessary to not only establish herself as the face of franchise but also become an elite talent that fans across the league can recognize.
The WNBA world will be keeping an eye out on Thursday's match between the Wings and Chicago Sky as it sets up an awesome battle between Bueckers and Angel Reese.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN personality Pat McAfee trolls Knicks, celebrity fans before Pacers secure win
CFB: EA Sports College Football 26 cover unveiled featuring 2 star receivers
SPORTS MEDIA: Legendary sportscaster shares deeply personal reason for avoiding sports gambling
WNBA: WNBA releases statement on investigation into racist comments at Sky-Fever game
VIRAL: Social media caught Atlanta Falcons trolling their team with Super Bowl mishap