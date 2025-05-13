Dallas makes NBA, WNBA history after Mavericks and Wings earn first picks
By Matt Reed
Against all odds, the Dallas Mavericks have earned the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where highly-coveted Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first player selected when the draft takes place in June.
RELATED: Full list of picks 1-14 after 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
Despite all the turmoil that the team faced this season after Luka Doncic was shockingly traded from Dallas, the Mavericks and the city of Dallas made history Monday night after the team secured the top pick in the draft.
For the first time in NBA and WNBA history, the Mavericks and Wings won the first picks in their respective league drafts in the same season. The Wings drafted Connecticut superstar Paige Bueckers last month, and now everyone expects the Mavericks to take Flagg once they're on the clock.
Luckily for Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, he immediately has the chance to atone for the wild Doncic trade and potentially give Dallas another marquee player to build around after the Slovenian moved onto the Los Angeles Lakers.
