Paige Bueckers becomes fastest since Sue Bird to achieve rare WNBA feat

Paige Bueckers has overcome a rough start to her WNBA career by becoming the first player since Sue Bird to achieve a rare feat.

By Divij Kulkarni

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is introduced before the game against the Seattle Storm. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers' WNBA career has begun with a lot of anticipation. After winning the NCAA Tournament with UConn, Bueckers was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings. Unfortunately, things have not been going to plan so far.

Dallas has started the season 0-4, losing against the Minnesota Lynx twice, along with the Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream. Bueckers is known for her shooting prowess, but has struggled to put up big numbers early into her professional career.

While things have been less than ideal for Bueckers and the Wings, she has still managed to unlock a significant achievement last achieved by a women's basketball legend.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is introduced before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bueckers became the fastest player since Sue Bird to record 50 points and 25 assists in the WNBA. She has been faster even than Caitlin Clark was as a rookie. Bird also did this 23 years ago in 2002. If Paige can continue to follow in her footsteps, her WNBA career will be a roaring success.

The 23-year-old has averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game in her first four appearances. She has shot an underwhelming 34 percent from the field, but that is sure to improve as she gets further comfortable with the way things work in the big leagues.

The Wings take on the Connecticut Sun in the next before facing Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Bueckers and her team will be hoping to get their first win, and the star guard will want to have a statement game as well.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

