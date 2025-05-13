Dallas Mavericks CEO makes eyebrow-raising comment after winning NBA Draft Lottery
By Tyler Reed
In case you missed it, the Dallas Mavericks defied all the odds and earned the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after winning the draft lottery.
A team that had less than a 2% chance to win the lottery, ends up going home with the grand prize. That has a lot of fans and maybe a few players, questioning the validity of the lottery.
RELATED: Hilarious 'Fire Nico' Dallas Mavericks jersey signed by Luka Doncic hits auction
However, don't be alarmed. Mavericks CEO Rick Welts will tell you firsthand that this lottery was not rigged. Want to know why? Because he was around for the first draft lottery. You know, the one everyone thinks was rigged because the New York Knicks landed Patrick Ewing.
After winning the lottery, Welts had this to say:
"I'm the only person who was in this room and the room 40 years ago. I was in charge of the NBA draft lottery 40 years ago when Patrick Ewing won. I've been doing conspiracy theory stories ever since. This is very surreal, personally."
Buddy, read the room. One of the biggest conspiracy theories in NBA history is that the first lottery was rigged. Now, we have the guy who was in control of that lottery telling us that the latest lottery was not fixed.
You have to hand it to those in charge of the NBA. They either have the greatest marketing in all of sports, or those in charge are so terrible at their jobs that the mess-ups create golden content. An incredible evening.
