LeBron James hilariously reacts to Dallas Mavericks winning NBA Draft Lottery
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Mavericks are now the proud owners of the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after winning Monday night's lottery.
The Mavericks had less than a 2% chance to win the lottery, yet here they are, winners of the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Since the moment it was announced, fans have been claiming that the lottery is rigged, and now, even players like LeBron James can't help but laugh at the situation.
James and the Los Angeles Lakers were on the winning end of one of the worst trades in league history when the Mavericks sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles earlier this year.
Now, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison will look to revitalize a fanbase who hates everything about the current front office.
Even James' former teammate Kevin Love had to chime in on the ridiculous situation the NBA has found itself in.
It's always been a fun joke to say the NBA Draft Lottery is rigged. For instance, the San Antonio Spurs getting Victor Wembanyama two seasons ago caused many people to raise an eyebrow.
Now, it feels fans are ready to do the same for the Mavericks. Flagg will join Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who could be a trio that makes an immediate impact. Once again, teams like the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets go home empty-handed, as this has to feel like a kick below the belt.
