NFL announces 2025 season-opener with Super Bowl champion Eagles facing familiar foe
By Matt Reed
The NFL certainly knows how to hype up even the slowest parts of the offseason, and after revealing which team will face the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 that excitement level will certainly rise to another level.
RELATED: NFL Brazil game will feature Kansas City Chiefs during YouTube broadcast
Coming off of their thrashing of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, it was revealed Monday that the Eagles will take on NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, to kick off the season on Sept. 4 from Lincoln Financial Field.
Not only does this give Eagles and Cowboys fans an opportunity to jaw about their ongoing hatred over the next few months, but it makes Week 1 an even higher stakes matchup than usual with its divisional implications.
Dallas certainly had a rough 2024 season with its on-field struggles, injury to Dak Prescott and other key players and also having to see the Eagles and Washington Commanders go deep in the playoffs.
The Cowboys will also have the chance to debut their new star wide receiver George Pickens, who will line up on offense alongside the stellar CeeDee Lamb. After teasing a big move this offseason, owner Jerry Jones and Dallas finally came through on that promise.
However, as ESPN insider Adam Schefter pointed out defending Super Bowl champions have gone 15-5 in the last 20 opening night matchups, so that will certainly give Jalen Hurts and the Eagles an advantage heading into the matchup.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant