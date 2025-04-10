Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Rhett Lewis. NFL.com: The Cowboys need a Robin to CeeDee Lamb’s Batman, and while Golden takes a back seat to no one in this receiver class, it's quite enticing to imagine the Texas product riding shotgun in Dallas.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: They have thus far replaced Rico Dowdle with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. Neither new back has the home run ability of Hampton, who can scoot through holes and take off despite his 221-pound build. I've never been an advocate of the first-round running back, but team owner Jerry Jones isn't afraid to address the position on Day 1.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic: It’s not nothing that Johnson has avoided athletic testing at all costs this offseason. It’s also not nothing he more or less sat the 2024 season out after getting dinged up early. But the tape doesn’t lie — Johnson’s confidence is off-the-charts good, as is his football IQ. He definitely could tumble, but he’s a worthy top-15 prospect.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Amid a raging debate about whether McMillan is truly a top-flight wide receiver and the pre-eminent prospect at his position, maybe the 6-foot-4, 219-pound target will find a home as a high-end No. 2 option. McMillan would contrast nicely with CeeDee Lamb as a perimeter threat who can elevate one of the league's worst red-zone offenses.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: Dallas is in need of playmakers all over the offense, and here they have a choice between Matthew Golden and Tyler Warren. While they would be well served to nab either, Warren is a unique playmaker who would unlock this offense.
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Cowboys jump at the opportunity to add Williams to the defensive line after losing DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
