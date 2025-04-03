Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Three weeks from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
Below are the players being projected to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Bleacher Report: Barron's versatility makes him an ideal addition for most secondaries because he can be utilized as a chess piece. The Texas product can line up wide, over the slot or at safety. He's not afraid to come up and stick his nose into the action, either. While the Cowboys may look to fill other needs on offense, Barron's value to any squad should cause him to come off the board sooner rather than later.
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus: Dallas desperately needs an alpha presence at linebacker. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is a linebackers coach at heart and has always invested in having excellent players at the position. Campbell proved this past season that he can be that player as one of just four Power Four linebackers with 80.0-plus grades in run defense and coverage.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: There are several positions the Cowboys can target here, including defensive tackle, but that position is deep this year, and Golden gives them an immediate starting option at receiver.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Pro Football Network: Hampton is a speedy, physical back who excels at finding open lanes between the tackles. He has bellcow potential and could prove to be a consistent 1,000-yard runner at the next level, which would be a welcomed addition on the Cowboys’ offense.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: The Cowboys haven’t used their top pick on a cornerback since taking Byron Jones 27th in 2015. Johnson is big, physical and instinctive.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Field Yates, ESPN: Some evaluators are dubious of using an early pick on a wide receiver with somewhat pedestrian speed — scouts I spoke to timed McMillan in the high 4.5s in the 40-yard dash at his pro day — but I'm a true believer in the T-Mac camp. At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, he is a nightmare assignment for a cornerback in man-to-man coverage. Plus, he has outstanding ball skills and a catch radius that makes quarterbacks want to target him in the red zone.
