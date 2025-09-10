Dallas Cowboys hosted former number one overall pick at practice on Wednesday
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys dropped an absolute heartbreaker in their first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the game that kicked off the NFL season. However, the Cowboys' results on the field are still not the headlines surrounding this team.
No, the trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers is the national talk surrounding the franchise. Trading one of the best defensive players in the league will do it.
Even though the Cowboys' pass rush looked decent in their opening game, the team hosted a former number one overall pick at practice on Wednesday, who could help that part of the game.
Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was spotted at Cowboys practice on Wednesday. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Clowney's presence at practice.
“I would say the personal relationship with him and the problems he can cause in the pass game and run game,” Schottenheimer told Jon Machota of The Athletic
Coming out of college, Clowney was expected to be a generational talent. However, Clowney's NFL journey probably wouldn't be described as generational. Still, the three-time Pro Bowler could be a nice depth piece for a Cowboys team that is looking to run a different rotation on the edge without Parsons.
