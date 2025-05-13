Cooper Flagg speaks out after the Dallas Mavericks get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery had everyone's attention for one reason: Cooper Flagg is the best young prospect to come into the NBA since a certain French alien. The fact that it was the Dallas Mavericks who won it with a 1.8% chance has fans of the league baffled.
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison was seen wildly celebrating after the announcement was made. It stands to reason, this just changed the entire narrative surrounding the Luka Doncic trade. But fans also got to hear from the presumptive No. 1 overall pick. Flagg joined ESPN to talk about his feelings on the lottery.
"For me, I didn't try to think about it too much," Flagg said on ESPN. "I felt like it was out of my control. I'm just going through the process like everybody else and just trying to enjoy every single moment because we only get to do this once.
"Like I said, this entire experience for me has been amazing, so going forward I'm going to look forward to being a two-way player," Flagg said. "That's something that I've done since I was a little kid so I'm going to try to keep doing that to the best of my ability."
The Duke superstar's comments may read as non-committal, but it only makes sense for him to play it safe at this point. Nico Harrison could still trade the pick, this isn't outside the realm of possibility. Brian Windhorst pointed out some interesting Giannis possibilities, too.
However it all works out, one thing is for certain. Cooper Flagg is coming and he's going to try everything he can to live up to the hype surrounding him at the moment.
