Cooper Flagg's NBA Summer League debut set
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Mavericks made it official with the first pick of the 2025 NBA Draft that Cooper Flagg is the future of the franchise.
It was the worst kept secret in the league that Flagg would be going number one overall. The former Duke Blue Devils star had one of the best one-and-done seasons in the history of college basketball.
Now, Flagg will be tasked with getting a fanbase back on board after the team shipped out the face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history.
However, Flagg will not have a lot of time to get acquainted to his new home as the schedule release for the NBA's Summer League has been revealed.
Fans will get their first look at the number one pick in action on July 10th, when the Mavericks Summer League takes on the Los Angeles Lakers.
It's fitting that the first matchup would be with the Lakers, given the now unforgettable history between the franchises.
If Flagg is the player that many are expecting him to be, the rookie has a chance to make some real noise in his first season. Not many first overall picks ever get the chance to have teammates like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Mavericks fans may have hated the Luka trade; however, this team does have great potential.
