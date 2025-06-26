Nico Harrison's 'generational talent' line has Mavericks fans rolling their eyes
By Tyler Reed
At the start of the calendar year, not many NBA fans outside of those who cheer on the Dallas Mavericks could tell you the name of the team's general manager.
However, Nico Harrison instantly became one of the most hated general managers in sports history when he made the decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic was the face of the Mavericks franchise, and it hadn't even been a year since he helped lead the team to the NBA Finals. However, Harrison felt a change was needed.
RELATED: Cooper Flagg admitting Jayson Tatum was his favorite player growing up has fans feeling old
After trading the best player in the organization, the basketball gods gifted Harrison and the Mavericks the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where they selected Cooper Flagg.
When discussing Flagg's talents with the local media in Dallas, Harrison referred to him as a 'generational talent'. That line has already irked the Mavericks fanbase.
The fanbase is still not over the Doncic trade, and they may never be. However, the quickest fix would be Flagg making the team an immediate threat in the Western Conference.
Obviously, Harrison had no clue the team would get the first pick, unless you believe in the lottery being scripted. However, he may have already put an insurmountable amount of pressure on the new face of the franchise.
