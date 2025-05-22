Chicago Blackhawks become Detroit Red Wings-lite with hiring of Jeff Blashill
By Tyler Reed
Lost in all the hoopla of the NBA postseason, the NHL Playoffs have delivered their own electric moments.
The conference finals are also underway in the NHL, with the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers in the West, and the Florida Panthers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes in the East.
However, it may not feel as electric for the teams sitting at home. No, we're not talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs, who got sent home. We're talking about a team that didn't even get a chance at the Stanley Cup, the Chicago Blackhawks.
On Thursday, it was announced that the Blackhawks will be hiring Jeff Blashill to be the next head coach of the franchise.
That name may sound familiar to hockey fans because Blashill spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.
Blashill took over in Detroit in the 2015-16 season, which would be the final time the Red Wings made the postseason.
Now, the Blackhawks are looking to go back to the postseason for the first time since the 2019-20 season, with a coach who doesn't have much postseason experience.
Fans are finding the move by the Blackhawks to be kind of a head-scratcher. However, Red Wings fans think it is a home run hire, for obvious reasons. If Blashill rights the ship in Chicago, then it is safe to say the Red Wings might be cursed.
