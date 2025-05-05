College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreit introduces new dog to the world
By Matt Reed
Kirk Herbstreit is one of the best on the microphone during college football season, but one of the great things about the former Ohio State Buckeyes star is that he doesn't always show up to games alone.
Herbstreit has been known to bring his dogs to the biggest college football matchups in the country and also has them make appearances on the set of ESPN's College Gameday, and now the Herbstreit family has another cute dog named Beau that will feature on Saturdays this fall.
Beau comes from the same family of puppies as Herbstreit's other dog, Peter, who the college football world met this past season during the College Football Playoff.
The veteran broadcaster shared a video of the two half-brothers wrestling, and hopefully fans will be seeing a lot more of the two golden retrievers ahead of the 2025 season.
