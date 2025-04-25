Fox lines up replacement for departing football analyst Brock Huard: report
Fox Spots has chosen a new analyst for its college football broadcast team alongside play-by-play voice Jason Benetti, according to a new report.
Citing unnamed sources, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Friday that former Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III will replace Brock Huard for the 2025 season.
Griffin, 35, has yet to officially sign a contract, Marchand reported.
Huard, who joined Fox from ESPN in 2019, stepped down from his position earlier this month to coach his son's high school football team.
In Aug. 2021, Griffin signed a multi-year contract with ESPN to be a college football analyst. He eventually joined ESPN's pregame team for "Monday Night Football." Last summer, ESPN fired Griffin among a number of cuts to on-camera personnel.
Marchand reports that Fox was the runner-up to sign Griffin at the time, and the eight-year NFL quarterback had interest in joining both networks before choosing ESPN.
In 2023, Griffin launched a podcast. "Outta Pocket With RGIII" now has more than 240,000 subscribers.
From 2008-11 at Baylor, Griffin started all but one of the games for which he was active. His college career culminated with a 10-3 record as a junior in 2011. Griffin finished his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign with 4,293 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 179 rushes for 699 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns.
Washington selected Griffin with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He spent four seasons in D.C., one in Cleveland (2016) and finished his NFL career with three seasons as the backup in Baltimore (2018-20).
