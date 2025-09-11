Paul Finebaum rips Texas' Steve Sarkisian over awkward Arch Manning remark
Arch Manning finally looked like the quarterback Texas Longhorns fans have been waiting to see in Week 2 of the 2025 college football season. The sophomore led a dominant 38-7 victory over San Jose State with sharper decisions, cleaner throws, and better mobility after a rough opener against Ohio State.
But leave it to Steve Sarkisian to steal the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
When reporters asked about Manning appearing to grimace after an awkward throw, Sarkisian decided to get creative with his response. Rather than simply addressing his quarterback's health, the coach made a crude bathroom analogy comparing the expression to reporters in a stall.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum wasn't having it when he appeared on First Take to discuss the comments.
"I thought they were completely and totally inappropriate. And this is coming from someone who is a big fan of Steve Sarkisian. But what was the point of that? If Arch isn't having any health problems, then simply say, 'He's fine, we checked him out and we're happy.' Why go after the media in something that's just sordid and really, quite frankly, disgusting? He made a much bigger deal out of something that could've been answered with a simple, No," Finebaum said.
Manning bounced back beautifully from his Ohio State struggles. He threw for 295 yards with one touchdown and added another score on the ground. The kid looked more comfortable reading coverages, stayed calm in the pocket, and used his legs to extend drives.
That brief wince probably came from getting beat up against the Buckeyes. Sarkisian maintains there's no real injury concern, which is fair enough.
What's maddening for Texas fans is watching their young quarterback show real growth while the headlines focus on their coach's questionable press conference skills.
Manning's steady improvement matters more than Sarkisian's bathroom humor as tougher Big 12 matchups approach.
