NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper delivers harsh reality check on Arch Manning’s draft stock
The Texas Longhorns entered 2025 with more pressure than any program in college football. Ranked No. 1 in both college football preseason polls, all eyes focused on Arch Manning making his debut as the starting quarterback.
Two weeks into the season, and people are already talking about whether he'll jump to the 2026 NFL Draft. That's either impressive or concerning, depending on how one looks at it.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper recently shared his take on Manning's professional prospects. While acknowledging the quarterback's obvious physical tools, Kiper doesn't see him declaring after just one season as a starter.
"For Arch Manning, maybe it'd be tempting for him if he does play at that level down the road, if he doesn't, it's an easy decision. But even if he does play at that level, I'm not coming out after one season. History tells us you shouldn't. I would want to go through a year where he's the guy next year," Kiper said on "First Draft with Mel Kiper and Field Yates."
Kiper's reasoning makes sense when you consider Manning's current development stage. The draft analyst pointed out that Manning is still adjusting to Texas' system and finding his rhythm.
"He's trying to figure it out. If you're trying to figure out college, you're not attending the NFL in April. Forget about it," Kiper added.
Manning hasn't revealed his draft intentions, keeping those cards close to his chest. His grandfather Archie mentioned this offseason that the young quarterback would likely return to Texas next year.
Through two games, Manning's results have been mixed. He managed just 170 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in a loss to Ohio State. The following week brought improvement with 295 passing yards, four touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing score against San Jose State.
The flashes are definitely there, but consistency remains the biggest question mark for someone who entered the season labeled college football's top prospect.
