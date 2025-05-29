College basketball analyst ready to 'rally' against NCAA Tournament expansion
By Tyler Reed
If you follow along with everything college basketball on social media, then you know that CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein is one of the best follows for all your college basketball news.
Rothstein has created a movement where college basketball fans do not sleep until May. However, the NCAA may be giving Rothstein a reason to wake up from his summer slumber.
NCAA President Charlie Baker recently said the Men's NCAA Tournament could expand to 72 or 76 teams, and it could happen before the 2026 season.
There is not one person in this world who wants to see this happen, except for those who can make more money off of more teams being in the Big Dance.
That is why Rothstein is ready to rally his college basketball troops by setting up a protest against the NCAA's hopes to expand the tournament.
Rothstein took to his X account to announce that if the chatter continues on expanding the tournament, he will be setting up a rally in Central Park for everyone who stands against the expansion.
Expanding the NCAA Tournament will be a weak move. It just means more undeserving teams will make it to March Madness. The NCAA will see how bad expansion is with their 16-team College Football Playoff. More doesn't mean better.
