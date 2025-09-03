Colin Cowherd delivers outrageous NFL take targeting Kansas City Chiefs superstar
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs might have one of the best organizations in the NFL, and it just so happens that the AFC team was able to stumble upon one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history when they brought in Patrick Mahomes back in 2017.
While it's certainly not the fault of either party for finding the perfect situation, and thriving together, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd believes that Mahomes' standing in league circles might be a bit inflated simply because of the situation that he's surrounded in with head coach Andy Reid and elite executives in the front office.
"I love Mahomes, but I think he got the best landing spot in league history," Cowherd said during the Herd. "So he comes into the league, doesn't have to start. Gets to sit and learn the system behind the best coach in the league offensively, Andy Reid."
While Cowherd certainly has a point about Mahomes falling into an ideal setup out of college, the three-time Super Bowl winner has clearly backed up his play after making the Chiefs a perennial title contender and becoming the face of the league.
That even led NFL players and executives to vote Mahomes as the number five player in the league during the NFL Top 100 rankngs ahead of the 2025 season.
