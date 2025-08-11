Colin Cowherd belittles Eagles star Jalen Hurts during wild Spice Girls comparison
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are defending Super Bowl champions last season in large part due to the stellar quarterback play from Jalen Hurts throughout the postseason, however, the rising NFL star continues to get hated on by many with the sports media industry.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd calls out Browns star Shedeur Sanders after spat with broadcaster
The offseason is prime opportunity for NFL fans and media members to take shots at players as they wait for them to return to the gridiron, and Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd delivered quite the wild take Monday when talking about the Philadelphia franchise quarterback.
In typical Cowherd fashion, the longtime personality equated Hurts to the Spice Girls and stated that very few NFL quarterbacks get to become "Taylor Swift."
Cowherd continued to knock Hurts' ability by saying; "... They're part of an ensemble. Jalen is part of an ensemble."
This comes after ESPN recently released their list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, where Hurts only ranked ninth in the league despite being a Super Bowl winner and having far more accolades than others on the list.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game
NBA: NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed
NFL: NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium
COMBAT SPORTS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking
VIRAL: Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak