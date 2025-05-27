The Big Lead

Coco Gauff hilariously forgets rackets before French Open first round match

Tennis star Coco Gauff is one of the best players in the world, but even the best make some hilarious mishaps on the biggest stages like the French Open.

By Josh Sanchez

Coco Gauff celebrates after match point against Maria Sakkari on day five of the Miami Open. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The 2025 French Open is officially underway at Roland Garros, marking the second Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. On Tuesday, May 27, world No. 2 Coco Gauff made her first round appearance against Olivia Gadecki of Australia.

Things went smoothly for Gauff on the court, with the American winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-2), but it didn't start off that way.

After walking in to a thunderous applause at Phillippe-Chartrier, Gauff was preparing to warm up for the match.

But, before she could get in some swings, she realized she had forgotten something very important: her rackets. The Tennis Channel shared the hilarious video of Gauff's realization that a key part of the game was still back in her dressing room.

Luckily, a worker was able to go back and came rushing out with Gauff's rackets so she didn't have to spend the extra energy.

Up next for Gauff is a second round showdown with the winner of a match between local favorite Chloe Paquet of France and Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova.

A start time, date, and court, have not been announced at this time.

Coco Gauff walks down the player tunnel after her match against Sofia Kenin at the Miami Open. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

